LAHORE - Only a few politicians visited the Lahore blast victims in the last two days as many confined themselves only to issuing statements condemning those involved in the heinous act of terrorism.

Prominent among those who went to inquire after the health of the injured included Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chief Imran Khan, and PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadim Afzal Chan and Samina Khalid Ghurki.

PTI leader and former Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and provincial minister Zaeem Qadri also visited the blast victims admitted at different hospitals.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief General Qamar Javid Bajwa visited the residence of late DIG Capt (r) Ahmed Mobeen the other day.

However, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, JI leader Sirajul Haq, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Opposition Leader Syed Khurshid Shah, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, and many others who should have visited the injured and the bereaved families did not turn up in the last two days. PPP leaders, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto are out of the country. Nonetheless, they issued statements condemning the incident expressing sympathies with the victim families.