LAHORE - Civil Society Network and Rawadari Tehreek jointly held a vigil at Charring Cross yesterday to show solidarity with the bereaved families of The Mall blast victims.

The protesters called for stepped up efforts to win war on terrorism, while criticising the government for its failure to rein in terrorists.

Civil Society Network president Abdullah Malik said that entire nation was in a state of shock after the incident which took place in a very high security zone. “It is a matter of grave concern. The government should come out of the lip-service policy and focus on the full implementation of National Action Plan,” he urged.

Malik also demanded that the official ban on hate speech should be implemented in letter and spirit and all those found in spreading such material through print or loud speakers should be apprehended.

Rawadari Tehreek chairman Samson Salamat said that the leaders and activists of the banned terrorist outfits were openly holding rallies, meetings and other activities. He demanded the government take actions in the light of Justice Qazi Faiz Essa Commission Report on Quetta incident.