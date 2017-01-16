LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PML-N government had safeguarded interests of agriculturalists at all levels and would not allow anyone to work against the interests of farmers.

According to a handout issued here, the chief minister said this while talking to Member Provincial Assembly Nishat Ahmad Daha in a meeting.

The CM said the government had introduced a historical Kissan Package aimed for the betterment of small farmers and to increase per acre yield.

The initiatives taken by the present government regarding this sector had never been seen in history of the country, he added.

He said agriculture was considered as the backbone of any economy and for the economy to strengthen, development of the agriculture sector and welfare of farmers was necessary.

He said the Punjab Agricultural Commission had been formed not only for the welfare of agriculturalists but also to formulate sound agricultural policies which would surely benefit in future.

Farmers had been given sufficient representation in the commission to ensure the protection of their interests, he added.

The chief minister said problems of people could not be resolved by mere words, the solution lies in practical actions.

With the grace of Allah Almighty under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was progressing rapidly and in the coming 18 months fortune of the country would be changed, he said.

He said people of Pakistan had rejected the mission of those who wanted to halt the economic progress of the country by locking down Islamabad and future attempts of such people would remain futile.

The chief minister said socially aware people of Pakistan would reject politics of agitation in the next general election.