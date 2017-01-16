LAHORE: Minister for Local Government & Community Development Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt yesterday said that Punjab’s development projects would be completed on time. He said New Galla Mandi project worth Rs 10 million include sewerage and tuff tiles, to make galla mandi into model market. UC Fateh Garh project worth Rs 4 million of tuff tiles will be completed on time, he added. OUR STAFF REPORTER