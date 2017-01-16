LAHORE - A teenage boy died and his three friends wounded seriously after being hit by a goods train near Kahna railways crossing yesterday afternoon.

An eyewitness told the police that the boys were trying to take selfies with their handsets when they were hit by a Lahore-bound train. As a result, one of them died on the spot while three others were shifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The deceased was identified by police 18-year-old Subhan. His friends Fahad, Naveed, and Amir Moawiya were shifted to a hospital by rescue workers. The victims are said to be local residents. Police were investigating the incident.

WIFE CLUBBED TO DEATH

Police yesterday arrested a man who allegedly tortured his 30-year-old wife to death at their house in Millat Park police precincts.

The lady was admitted to a hospital with serious head injuries where she expired yesterday evening. Police said Ali Raza repeatedly hit his wife in the head with a club as the couple exchanged harsh words over some issue. The lady was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The police also reached the spot and arrested the man. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

The police registered a murder case against the husband and were investigating the killing.