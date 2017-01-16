LAHORE - MNA Awais Lagahri yesterday met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged their words on different development projects meant for the welfare of people of southern Punjab.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the development of southern Punjab and the welfare of people is priority and he is personally monitoring the ongoing welfare projects in southern Punjab. He added, during the current financial year Rs 173 billion are being incurred for the development projects of South Punjab and the work on different mega projects is being carried out on rapid basis in southern Punjab. “More sources have been allocated for the welfare of the people of southern Punjab in proportion to the population. The completion of the Metro Bus project Multan is on the last stages and Metro Bus project is a gift for the people of southern Punjab. After the completion of Metro Bus project, international standard travelling facilities will be provided to the general public. Few political evils are the enemies of ongoing progress and development growth in the country and Pakistani masses have totally rejected such people. The objective of PML-N government is to serve the people of Pakistan and under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif this journey of progress will be continued.

Speaking on the occasion, Awais Lagahri said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken unprecedented initiatives for the welfare of the people of South Punjab. He added that billion rupees development project for the welfare of people of South Punjab provides enough evidence of his love for the people of the region.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that due to the strong economic policies of the government, the national economy has been strengthened and today Pakistan is more secure and developed as compared to 2013. The PML-N government is serving the masses considering it as a sacred job. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, that day is not far when economically Pakistan will be strengthened. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, great efforts have been made for the completion of different electricity projects.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif expressed these words while talking to former Punjab Assembly Member Sami Ullah Chaudhry and Bahawalpur Mayor Aqeel Anjum during their meeting. In order to resolve the energy crisis in the country, the work on the electricity projects is on fast basis and 1320 MW Coal Power Plant in Sahiwal will be completed in the ongoing year and our every step is to brighten the country, he added.

Due to the initiation of new electricity projects, not only economic activities in the country will be increased but there will be increase in investment as well. Besides, it will also bring new job opportunities for the masses. The chief minister said that due to the wrong preferences of former rulers, Pakistan and its people already have to face a lot of problems and these people do not want to see a progressive and developed Pakistan.

The people of Pakistan have rejected negative politics which is an obstacle in the development of the country. The negative politics and opposition to the development projects cannot stop the ongoing development in the country. The chief minister said that for the completion of ongoing development projects in the country we will go to the last extent and will continue the mission to serve the people.

CM CONDOLES with

PERVAIZ BASHIR

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of senior journalist Pervaiz Bashir at Islampura and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of his father. The chief minister offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. While expressing his condolences, the Chief Minister said that your father Bashir Ahmad was an honest and responsible government servant who fulfilled all his responsibilities diligently.

He offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul.