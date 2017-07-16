LAHORE: A rally was staged here on Saturday against the death of teen domestic worker Akhtar Ali who was employed by Fauzia, daughter of a PML-N MPA.

Akhtar and his sister Attiya had been working as domestic helpers at Fauzia’s house for two years. The participants in the rally demanded that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif order action against those responsible for Akhtar’s death, payment of Rs3 million compensation to his parents and introduction of a special law banning employment of children below 14 as domestic workers.

The rally was addressed by veteran trade union leaders Khurshid Ahmed, Rubina Jamil, Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq, Chaudhry Anwar Gujjar, Niaz Khan, Rana Muhammad Saleem and Khushi Muhammad Khokhar. –PRESS RELEASE