LAHORE - Experts have forecast widespread rains for parts of the country during the next few couples of days.

Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country and likely to continue during next two to three days. A shallow westerly wave is present along western and upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next few days.

Widespread rain/dust-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls have been forecast for Lower Sindh (Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad & Karachi divisions) till Monday. Rain/dust-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are also expected at a number of places in Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat & Makran divisions) from Sunday to Tuesday. Localized heavy downpour may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in vulnerable areas of Balochistan.Spokesman of Met Office informed that present weather system in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) & Kashmir has weakened. However, more monsoon rains predicted are in upper parts (Upper Punjab, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir) from Sunday to Wednesday. Moderate to heavy falls may generate land sliding in the vulnerable areas of upper parts of the country.

Meanwhile, plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of sultry weather on Saturday with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat stricken people. Scattered rains in parts of the country including Lahore provided some relief but for short period as high humidity made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely.

Sibbi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded 44C, Dadu, Lasbella, Shaheed Benazirbad and Sukkur 43C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37C and 24C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 52 per cent.

OUR STAFF REPORTER

\