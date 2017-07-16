LAHORE - Participants in a training workshop on Saturday laid stress on importance of data journalism, especially in election reporting, and discussed ways and means to enhance their skills and find accurate data.

The workshop for journalists on use of data in election reporting (I-Election) was organised by Individualland Pakistan (IL Pakistan) at a hotel here.

Speakers said that journalists should be educated about use of impartial data in their stories and latest trends in reporting, data journalism and tools. They said that use of data and statistics in journalism had not been practiced a lot in Pakistan, but it could play a very important role in improving standards of news reporting in the country. “This training has provided me with the knowledge of basic concepts of elections reporting by highlighting use of data and statistics for election reporting. Through this training I have also learnt that a journalist needs to be accurate, impartial and responsible in his reporting,” said a participant.



OUR STAFF REPORTER