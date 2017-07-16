Ex-minister’s son arrested after car crash

LAHORE: City police Saturday arrested the son of a former federal minister soon after he crushed six people under his car in the South Cantonment police area. All the six injured persons were shifted to a hospital. Hassan Ranjha, said to be a son of former law minister Khalid Ranjha, was driving his car in high speed when it smashed into two motorcycles near a bust crossing. The injured were shifted to a hospital in with multiple injuries. The police arrested the car driver. A case was also registered against the car driver and the police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Youth killed in road accident

LAHORE: A young motorcyclist died shortly after falling from a bridge on the canal road in Muslim Town area, police said on Saturday. The police identified the deceased as Muhammad Shahid, a resident of Samanabad. An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of over speeding. According to him, the motorcyclist was trying to overtake a car in high-speed on the FC College underpass when he fell from the bridge after being hit by the car. He sustained multiple head injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities and were investigating the accident. –Staff Reporter

Drug dealers arrested

Lahore: Police Saturday arrested four drug dealers and seized huge quantity of charas from their possession. According to a police spokesman, the arrests were part of the police crackdown on the elements involved in drug peddling. The raids were conducted in the Kot Lakhpat, Race Course, and Hydyara police precincts. Police identified the suspects as Gulzar alias Sabir, Ramazan, Jamshaid, and Irfan. Officers seized 4.2-kg charas from their possession. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

3 ‘bandits’ killed in CIA action

LAHORE: Three alleged criminals were killed in police shooting in Shera Kot late Saturday night. A police officer said the bandits, not identified yet, were wanted to police in several cases of murder and robbery. The shooting took place at a house when a CIA police team raided the place. All the three suspects killed during crossfire with police remain unhurt. The bullet riddled bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy. –Staff Reporter

Haj training programme on 21st

Lahore: A three-day Haj training programme will start on July 21 at Jamia Darul Aloom Islamia l, 291-Kamran Block, Allama Iqbal Town. It will continue till 23rd from Maghrib to Isha prayers. Jamia Darul Aloom Mohtamin Maulunu Musharraf Ali Thanvi will conduct training to intending pilgrims with the help of a model of Masjidul Haram, complete maps and chart. Separate arrangement have been for women. –PR