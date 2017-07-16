LAHORE - Thousands of cases were adjourned on Saturday when the Lahore Bar Association announced that it would go on strike to show solidarity with the lawyers of Okara district.

Lawyers did not appear before courts and the litigants, who had come from different areas, suffered heavily. The lawyers are protesting against the closure of an urgent cell and copy branch of the Okara district courts.

Strikes at the lower courts have become a routine. On July 3 and 7, lawyers observed strikes to show solidarity with lawyers of Ahmadpur East and Sheikhupura who were booked in various cases.

On Saturday, the strike was observed at all lower courts: family and guardian courts as well as civil and sessions courts. It caused mental agony to litigants.

Talking to The Nation, Sameena Azam, a litigant at guardian courts, said she had come to attend the proceedings of a case involving her grandchildren’s custody but it was not taken up as the lawyer was not available due to the strike. She said that she was informed by her lawyer’s assistant “it is a strike today”.

Two young lawyers standing at the entrance to the Guardian Court said “today’s cases have not been taken up owing to the strike”.

Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ravi, said his case was adjourned due to the strike and he was told that his case would be taken up next week. “I did not go to work due to today’s hearing, but in vain,” he said.

Huge rush of families was seen at guardian courts’ visitation room where they had come to see their children on weekly meeting day.

