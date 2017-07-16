LAHORE - More than half of the civil work along package-II of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project, from Chauburji to Ali Town, has been completed.

German technology has been imported for speedy steam curing of U-tub girders, being precast for construction of 40 feet elevated track for the train.

This was informed at a meeting held on Saturday to review progress on OLMT project with chairman of the steering committee Kh Ahmad Hassan in the chair. The meeting was told that use of steam technology will be started from today (Sunday) for curing U-tub girders and an average of nine U-tube girders will be precast daily by the end of the current month.

The meeting was further informed that grey structure of five out of 13 stations along this package has so far been constructed and handed over to Chinese contractor for carrying out electrical and mechanical works. Another five stations will be handed over during the current month while the remaining three will be available to CR-NORINCO for E&M works by August 14th.

The meeting was told that tenders have been invited for relocation and reconstruction of Jamia Masjid Hanfia Bralvia, situated at Scheme Morr Multan Road at a cost of Rs30.4 million.

An amount of Rs7.1 million will be spent for reconstruction and renovation of Madni Masjid near Chowk Yateem Kahna, while Rs26.4 million will be spent for reconstruction of P&T flats.

PFA fines, seals several

eateries

The Punjab Food Authority on Saturday sealed the production units of five bakers for using chemicals and injurious to health colours in preparation of eatables.

The Authority also imposed fine and issued warnings to 57 food outlets on recovery of substandard eatables and unhygienic conditions. The production units of Ahmed Bakers and Al-Khalil Bakers in Gulberg Town, and Al-Karam Bakers, Asghar Sweets and New Sweets in Shalamar Town were sealed for use of foul eggs, chemical drums, injurious to health colours and unhygienic conditions. Fine was imposed and warnings were issued to Ideal Bakers and Ghous Pak Milk Shop in Township; Bhatti Nan Shop and Waseem General Store in Model Town; Butt Murgh Chana and Hafeez Sweet at Chungi Amar Sidhu; Masha Allah Milk Shop at Wahdat Road; and Mian Store, Saleem Store, Hafeez Bashir Store, Allah Ditta Samosa, Saleem Murgh Chana, Ijaz Karyana, Saleem Pan Shop, Ahmed Karyana and Al-Ain Marriage Hall near Yadgar Chowk.

OUR STAFF REPORTER