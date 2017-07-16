LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a great leader who steered the country out of crisis and put it on the path of development.

The country is heading to its destination under prime minister’s leadership, the chief minister said while talking to Rao Muhammad Ajmad who called on him here yesterday. He said that elements trying to reach the power corridors through backdoor would never succeed.

He said that unparalleled standards of transparency and speed had been achieved in completion of development projects. He said that baseless allegations had been levelled against honest and selfless leadership of the PML-N. He said the nation would always remember historic role of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in curbing power loadshedding and it would not forgive those who interrupted progress.

The chief minister said the mandate given by the public to the PML-N had been honoured and people were getting benefits of speedy and timely completion of mega projects. He said that opponents of public prosperity were trying to spread unrest in the country. He said that politics of anarchy, conflict and allegations was poison for the development and progress in the country.

“Rejected political elements are becoming an impediment in the way to progress to satisfy their lust for power. Such elements want to take revenge of their defeat by obstructing the progress, but those wishing to create uncertainty in the country for personal interests will face defeat once again,” he said. He was of the view that people’s mandate was won by serving the public and negative politics had no value as compared to the politics of public service. He said that those who showed a new circus every day at the cost of country’s development should change their attitude because politics of allegations and lies was worthless when compared to the politics of public service, honesty and transparency.

The chief minister said the PML-N had always kept public interest supreme and served the country and the nation from the depth of its heart for the last four years. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has become a ray of hope for people due to public service, honesty and transparency, he added.

OUR STAFF REPORTER