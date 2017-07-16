LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said protests and strikes are hurdles in development and reforms.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Punjab Paramedical Staff Association at Services Hospital on Saturday, the PML-N minister said that special attention has been paid for resolving problems of medical community, provision of special pay package and service structure.

The association hosted reception in honour of the SH&ME minister and the secretary on getting time scale promotion and service structure. Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Hamid Mahmood Butt, MS Dr Ameer Ali, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Deputy Mayor Mian Tariq, Paramedics Association President Yousaf Billa, Arshad Butt, Rehmat Sindhu, Tanvir Bhatti and a large number of paramedics from different hospitals and YDA representatives attended the function.

Salman said a number of people contributed in providing time scale promotion to grade-4 employees including the Minister for Primary Health. He stated no compromise would be made on security and protection of doctors.

Health Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah stressed the need of close coordination with the staff of teaching hospitals to understand and resolve the issues in time.

Yousaf Billa and other office bearers of paramedics association also addressed the occasion.

