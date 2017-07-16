LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir has officially inaugurated Punjab University College of Information Technology’s indigenous single sign-in admission system.

PUCIT Principal Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar and senior faculty members were present on the occasion.

The PUCIT attracts more than 16,000 students from all over the country every year to appear in the entrance tests for admission to various degree programmes. The URL to access the system is https://entrytest.pucit.edu.pk

MEEZAN BANK HIRES MTOS

The Meezan Bank has hired 23 students of BBA and MBA from the Punjab University Institute of Business Administration (IBA) through an on-campus recruitment drive for the position of management trainee officers (MTOs).

A ceremony for distribution of appointment letters to the candidates was held at Meezan House, Civic Centre, Lahore. On this occasion, PU IBA in-charge Sajida Nisar, Retail Banking Group Head Ijaz Farooq, officials and students were present. According to Meezan Bank officials, hiring of such a huge number of students was unprecedented in the history of the bank. In his address, Ijaz Farooq said that doors of opportunity were opened for students of IBA keeping in view their skills and abilities.

OUR STAFF REPORTER