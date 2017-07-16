LAHORE - Interfaith harmony is the need of the hour to establish peace and order in the country. “There is no concept of sectarianism in the teachings of Islam. Unity of Ummah is the real power of Islam,” these thoughts were expressed by the speakers during a seminar on “Causes and Solution of Sectarianism in Pakistan” at a hotel on Saturday. The Muslim-Christian Federation and Peace and Education Foundation organised the event. Qazi Abdul Qadeer Khamosh, Yasin Zafar, Afzal Haidri, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Prof Waqar Malik, Qadri Samiullah, Rabia Muzammal and Mujtaba Rathore spoke.

They said the religious leaders of different schools of thought should visit each other’s mosques and seminaries to promote peace and develop mutual understanding. Fearing the sectarianism was badly destroying tolerance in the society, they said while emphasising upon the leaders to promote culture of mutual respect and understanding among the people.



OUR STAFF REPORTER