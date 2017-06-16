LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday gave ten-day time to the government for implementation of its earlier order regarding appointment of permanent Inspector General Police, Punjab.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on a petition filed by a citizen, Abdul Razzaq, seeking implementation of a number of provisions of Police Order 2002 and against the acting IGP Usman Khattak.

The CJ observed that the home secretary would be summoned on the next hearing if the order was not implemented. The CJ also observed that the IGP was an important post which could not be given on additional charge.

On May 12, the CJ had ordered federal and provincial governments to appoint a permanent IGP within one month.

Saad Rasool, the counsel for the petitioner, contended that appointments of IGPs and CCPOs should be made on the recommendations of the duly constituted National Public Safety Commission. He said the commission had never been properly constituted since the promulgation of police order in 2002.

The LHC also admitted for regular hearing a public interest petition challenging the Police Order (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 and the powers of the province to amend federal legislation.

Raheel Kamran Sheikh, senior lawyer and member of Pakistan Bar Council, moved the petition and submitted that effective implementation of Police Order 2002 was required through an independent commission comprising retired judge and civil society persons.

He submitted that rule of law, as envisaged under Articles 2-A and 4 of the Constitution, could only be guaranteed if there were two independent institutions, i.e. an independent judiciary and an independent and accountable police.

The amended police order eliminated the role of the National Public Safety Commission in the appointment of inspector general of police (IGP), he added. He stated that role of the safety commission in the appointment of the provincial police chief/IGP ensured autonomy and independence of the police department and radically reduced politicisation in the appointment process.

The petitioner further stated the amending ordinance radically changed the procedure for the appointment of the police involving the safety commission by deleting its role and as a consequence, the ordinance was clearly repugnant to the Constitution.

Barrister Sheikh asked the court to declare that the impugned Police Order (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 had no retrospective effect and any application of the ordinance to the appointment of the new IGP was without lawful authority and of no legal effect. He also prayed to the court to order the government to appoint the new IGP in accordance with Police Order, 2002.

The CJ admitted the petition for regular hearing, and issued notices to attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general of Punjab. The court would resume hearing on July 3.