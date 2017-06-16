LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association Thursday said lawyers would continue its anti-PM protest till Nawaz Sharif’s resignation from the post of premier.

The bar, its general house meeting, strongly criticised PM Nawaz Sharif for appearing before the JIT without tendering resignation.

Addressing the general house, President Zulfiqar Chaudhary said corruption goes unabated while the chief executive of the state had lost his credibility after the SC verdict.

He should have stepped down before showing up before his subordinates (SC-formed Joint Investigation Team) over corruption charges. He termed the prime minister’s appearance ‘very shameful’. Zulfiqar said the lawyers would continue with their protest.

Earlier, the lawyers said that after SC verdict, PM Nawaz had lost his credibility even to contest election. The lawyers across the country were demanding the PM step down and face the inquiry.

The general house also condemned the ‘failure’ of newly-introduced IT System.

The bar secretary announced that they would observe strike on Friday (today) to record their protest. The bar criticised the dismissal of cases due to mismanagement, non issuance of regular and supplementary cause lists and ‘failure’ of SMS System. The bar leader said that institution of urgent cases till 11:00am was not acceptable. He demanded restoration of old CC system. The bar urged its members not to appear even in urgent cases.

At the end of the meeting, the bar members staged a protest at GPO Chowk against PML-N supporters who allegedly attacked its convention.