LAHORE - Windstorm in the evening provided much needed relief to the Lahorites from the heat wave that persisted most of the day on Thursday.

After sizzling heat till the afternoon, high velocity winds started blowing in the evening that caused considerable decrease in the mercury level. Fasting people took a sigh of relief as scorching heat was unbearable in the wake of frequent power outages and water scarcity. Windstorm caused felling of tree branches, hindering vehicular movement on important arteries including Canal Bank Road.

Prior to the windstorm, plains of the country including City remained in the grip of severe heat wave. Sibbi, Nokkundi and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 48 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Larkana, Dadu and Moenjodaro was recorded 47C, Rahim Yar Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad 46C.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 41C and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 20 per cent.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out of houses at noon and in the afternoon, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy arteries. Lahore canal as usual attracted huge number of people, including women and children. Not only youth, but also elderly people were seen bathing in canal water. At certain places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the canal water.

According to the experts, weak seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions and Kashmir.