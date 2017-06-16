LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has “written new history” by appearing before the Joint Investigation Team.

The Supreme Court-formed JIT has been digging in the ruling Sharifs’ foreign assets exposed by Panama Papers leaks on April 4.

“The PML-N has always respected national institutions. PM Nawaz has played historic role for the supremacy of law and strengthening of institutions,” the chief minister stated in a handout released by DGPR Thursday.

Shehbaz went on to say: “Nawaz, who is the popularly elected PM, has presented himself and his family for accountability. It was, in fact, the prime minister who proposed the constitution of court commission for the investigation of Panama case. He has no spot of corruption and even the harsh critics cannot blame any sort of corruption on him.”

Without mentioning the exact amount, the handout cited the CM as saying: “The PM has saved billions of rupees of the nation in development projects, while the policy of transparency of the government had also been commended by international institutions.

Due to the policy of transparency of the government, foreign investment worth billions of dollars has been made in the country.”

“Nawaz Sharif is a dauntless and fearless leader who has wriggled the country out of quagmire of problems and put it on the road to development and prosperity. Nawaz Sharif is a great leader who has penchant for public service as well as a desire to serve the people and his every step is aimed at welfare and prosperity of the people,” the statement continued.