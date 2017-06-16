LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday constituted a commission to probe alleged threat to internationality protected Houbara Bustard.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah made the commission observing that it would examine whether the hunting permits given to Qatari royal family and others by the government ensures the sustainability of Houbara Bustard.

Dr Pervez Hassan would head the commission along with other members including Punjab Wildlife Department, Houbara Foundation, petitioners, local residents, World Wild Life Organization and other non-governmental organisations.

The CJ constituted the commission while hearing petitions against permits issued to Qatari royal family and others for hunting internationally protected Houbara Bustards and other migratory birds in different parts of the country.

Sheraz Zaka and Kalim Illyas, who were representing the petitioners, argued that the Supreme Court had already given it's observation that while giving permits in a particular area it must also be taken into consideration that what steps have been taken by the licensee to economically develop the areas where permits have been issued to hunt Houbara bustard.

The counsels said the decision making of foreign affairs must be seen that how the permits were issued without any specification from ministry of climate change. Balakh Sher Mazari, a resident of the area for which the hunting permit was issued, also approached the court and his counsel expressed satisfaction on the formation of commission.

The petitioners’ counsel said that an assurance was given to the developing countries that economic development would take place in those areas where exploration of resources and licensing permits of hunting were granted. However, it was unfortunate that in Jhang and Bhakkar, no economic development had taken place despite the fact that Supreme Court had already issued directions that economic development of those areas would take place where hunting permits were given, said the counsel.

Sardar Kaleem Ilyas said that permits for hunting were issued without proper approval from the cabinet while cabinet’s decision could not be implemented retrospectively. Permission of hunting Houbara Bustard was amounted to killing them at all, he added.

He also said the government violated several international laws by awarding the hunting permits to Qatari princes.

The counsel stated the government had issued the permits without the approval of cabinet, a mandatory act under the law.

Naeem Sadiq and Faryal Ali Gohar had also moved the petitions for protection of houbara bustard and challenging permits given to foreign dignitaries including Qatari royal family to hunt internationally protected bird.

Stay on Lahore airport privatisation extended

The Lahore High Court Thursday extended stay till July 5 against privatisation of Allama Iqbal airport on petitions challenging outsourcing of three airports of the country to foreign companies.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah gave the extension with directives to Privatisation Commission of Pakistan and Civil Aviation Authority to submit detailed replies on the next hearing.

CAA employees and formal minister Dr Mubashar Hassan filed the petitions, saying that the authority planned to outsource three big airports of the country to a foreign company. The petitioners said it was breach of the national security.

Under the law of CAA, the air transport and civil aviation services could not be given to any foreign company, while the Pakistan Air Force uses the runway and radar system of these airports and if management control of these airports was given to any foreign company it would ‘amount to risk the national security’, the court heard.

Previously, the CAA and federal government claimed that the project for outsourcing the management control of these three airports had been shelved. The petitioners told the court that the respondents were misleading the court.

He said that the government was secretly completing the process, so it could claim that the privatisation had been finished and now nothing could be done.