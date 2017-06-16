Lahore - The Lahore High Court Thursday directed the Punjab government to implement the 15 per cent quota for woman lawyers’ recruitment to prosecution department.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter and observed that no one should make mockery of the court order.

The court was told that the Punjab government ate its words over 15 percent quota for women prosecutors

S&GAD Secretary and an official on behalf of the prosecution department assured the court of recruiting women prosecutors under promised 15 per cent quota.

The court directed the government to implement the order within fifteen days and submit compliance report untill July 11.