Trainer falls to death

LAHORE: A police instructor died after falling from a high-rise at Lahore’s Elite police training centre Thursday evening. Resident of Jhelum, Muhammad Irfan, was a trainer at the Elite police training school on the Bedian road. He was taking part in a training session when he fell from a high-rise structure, all of a sudden. Irfan sustained multiple head injuries and died on the spot. The department has launched an inquiry into the incident. The body was later handed over to the family.–Staff Reporter

Labourer electrocuted

LAHORE: A 25-year-old labourer was electrocuted at an under construction house in the Sabzazar police precincts on Thursday. The police identified the deceased as Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Khudian, district Kasur. Nadeem was working on the rooftop of an under construction house when he suddenly touched electric wires. As a result, he received severe electric shock and died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.–Staff Reporter

Druggie found dead

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was found dead at a footpath near the Vegetable market in the Ravi road police area. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police said apparently, the deceased was drug addict. The man was lying dead alongside a footpath as police reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. Rescue workers later shifted the body to the morgue. The police were investigating the death.

2 die as van hits bike

LAHORE: Two people were killed when a rashly-driven van bumped into a motorcycle on the Raiwind road on Thursday afternoon, police said. An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of speeding. Two men riding on a motorcycle were going towards Ijtema Chowk when a van smashed into their motorcycle. As a result, both the motorcyclists died on the spot. The van driver managed escape. One of the victims was identified by police as Shafi Uddin, a resident of district Mianwali. Further investigations were underway.–Staff Reporter

54 prisoners released

LAHORE: At least 54 under trail prisoners involved in petty crime incidents were released from the Lahore’s camp jail on Thursday, jail officials said. Additional district and sessions’ judge Afzal Faheem ordered the release of the prisoners during his visit to the jail on Thursday. The judge also inspected the juvenile ward and jail hospital and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements to facilitate prisoners.–Staff Reporter

Bookmaker arrested

LAHORE: Lohari Gate police Thursday arrested a notorious bookmaker during a successful raid and seized LCDs, mobile phones, and cash from his possession. Police identified the suspect as Muhammad Wasi Khan. According to the station house officer, Khan was involved in betting on cricket matches. The police filed a criminal case against the accused and launched the investigations.–Staff Reporter