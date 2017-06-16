LAHORE - Continuing with his tirade against the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the investigation team should make its position clear so that its findings can become acceptable to the people.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly chamber Friday, the minister said the JIT was leveling baseless allegations against everyone just like Imran Khan did while sitting on a container.

He asked the SC-powered JIT to leave the trend of charging everyone and said they (the investigators) need to adopt a very transparent way of investigation.

“It should be borne in mind that the JIT is not a decision-making body and its proceedings do not hold the sanctity of the judicial proceedings therefore each and every word of the team will be judged, weighed and objected if demanded so,” Sana stated.

The law minister said the history is “witness to the fact the popular leadership has never lost its popularity through the decisions against it”.

In the same vein perhaps alluding to the next election, the law minister said the whole world will be witness to the JIT which would be held in 2018.

He applauded the appearance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before the JIT and said the PM has set a ‘bright example of respecting the law’.

The PM’s step, he said, would not only augment the democracy but also strengthen the system of accountability.