LAHORE - Elected representatives should join hands for implementation of “Protection of Breastfeeding & Young Child Feeding Act”, observed legislators from treasury and opposition in the Punjab Assembly at the meeting of Health Caucus.

As many as 23 MPAs participated in the meeting arranged by Empowerment, Voice and Accountability for Better Health & Nutrition (EVA-BHN) Punjab. MPAs pledged support and committed to raise their voices at the assembly floor for the implementation of the Act.

Ihatesham Akram, Director Advocacy & Accountability EVA-BHN, gave a brief presentation on the role of infant feeding board and the salient features of the breastfeeding act 2012 whose rules have been passed by the Punjab government in January 2017. He shared that one of the important deliverable of Punjab infant feeding board is to advise government for consultation with other departments and stakeholders for full and effective implementation of the rules.

Dr Nausheen Hamid, member health standing committee, gave an overview of the journey of breastfeeding act’s passing. She emphasised that government should take multi-sectoral stakeholders on board for the effective implementation.

Faiza Ahmed emphasised upon legislators to bring this important matter on assembly floor to address the problem by giving special care to the poor mothers and also stressed the need to provide the food security by bringing the policies on it.

Hina Pervaiz Butt suggested that cross party parliamentarians should join hands to strengthen the legislation saving newborn’s lives.

Azma Bokhari urged that health care providers to play their effective role in curbing the promotion of formula milk and emphasised on surveillance of irrational sale of formula milk over the counter or at public and private hospital premises.

Dr Najma Afzal shared that the Punjab government is taking steps to implement health and nutrition interventions. She emphasised that along with the implementation of breastfeeding act the health caucus should take the agenda of high neonatal mortality.

Dr Naveed Jafri, Community Empowerment Manager EVA-BHN, shared that according to survey by MICS in 2014 the breastfeeding indicators of Punjab are very low. He shared that early initiation of breastfeeding percentage in Punjab is 10.6, while exclusive breastfeeding is 16.8% which is very alarming. “All the parliamentarians should play their active role for the effective implementation of breastfeeding act,” he urged.

LGH lab gets modernised

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

The Pathology lab at Lahore General Hospital has got modern equipment and now patients would not need to go outside for any kind of diagnostic test, said Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/LGH Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab on Thursday.

The upgraded Central Lab will be connected to all the wards and theaters in the second phase of this project so that every doctor could view reports on his or her computer online.

The principal said that PCR, DNA/RNA Extraction System Microarray, total solution for Microbiology, Hematology, Histopathology, Chemical Pathology and Stem Cell can now be examined in the upgraded new lab. He added that provision of best available medical facilities to patients is the mission of LGH administration which can be well served by a modern and well equipped test lab.