LAHORE - Adopting a paper free culture, the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) will issue smart cards as well as computerised roll number slips to its students for next examinations.

Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi, chairing a meeting, expressed that LCWU will be developed into a “Smart University” as Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) would provide WiFi blanket across the campus.

This project will extend the existing wireless facilities of the University. Dr Qureshi added that the university has a total of 14,094 students enrolled and smart card would help them to obtain vouchers and pay their dues online. Parents will get SMS alert regarding university attendance.

The VC was briefed by the controller of examination that through this system of computerised roll number slips, 60 per cent energy and time of clerical staff would be saved while preparing examination data.

Dr Uzma Qureshi said that universities should be role model in adopting technology and innovations. A paper free culture can save resources at institutions, she added.