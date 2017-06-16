LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday claimed to have arrested a Public Works Department’s (PWD) contractor from Sheikhupura for making a loss of millions of rupees to government’s kitty.

A spokesman for the bureau said that NAB had received a complaint that some PWD officials embezzled millions by submitting bogus bills/payments fraudulently of the 19 development projects regarding construction of roads, soling, drainage etc in Sheikhupura as the same were already executed by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Sheikhupura.

Astonishingly, all bills were allegedly got approved and paid out too, whereas, the ill-gotten amount was distributed among all accused officials and contractor.

The complaint further stated that the accused contractor, Muhammad Bashir, in connivance with PWD officials, committed the said corruption.

During the course of inquiry, it was revealed that all the bills regarding 19 developments projects were bogus. Most of the accused didn’t join inquiry proceedings with NAB even after repetitive notices sent to them. Subsequently, the NAB Lahore arrested eight PWD officials on June 5, 2017, whereas Muhammad Bashir was found practically involved in the graft.

The accused would be produced before Accountability Court today, the spokesman concluded.