LAHORE - Thousands of people will sit in Aitkaf across the country before Iftar today to spend last ten days of Ramazan in seclusion.

The faithful will sit in mosques for Aitkaf till sighting of the Shawal moon. Women can sit in Aitkaf at residences to seek blessings of the Almighty.

The Auqaf department has made arrangements at all the worship places under its control while mosques and seminaries have also taken special steps for the purpose.

About 50,000 people, including women, will sit for Aitkaf at Minhajul Quran’s Aitkaf City, 2,000 people, including 500 women, at Jamia Masjid-al-Qadsia and than 2,000 people at Jamia Masjid Data Darbar where the Punjab Auqaf Department has made elaborate arrangements for believers.

A large number of people will also sit in Aitkaf at Badshahi Mosque, Masjid Wazir Khan, Masjid Auqaf Model Town, Jamia Masjid Shah Jamal, Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir and other mosques in various parts of Lahore.