LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed has ordered deputy commissioners to ensure best arrangements for national census, as first phase has been started in 16 districts of the province.

Presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioner at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, the chief secretary urged the deputy commissioners to regularly review security and other necessary measures. He said that the staff should perform duty diligently, honestly and responsibly in order to make process of census transparent and credible.

The CS also directed that process of enrolment, education and examination should not be affected due to teachers’ duty for census.

He ordered that provision of best medical facilities, availability of medicines, and cleanliness be ensured in all the district headquarter (DHQ) and tehsil headquarter (THQ) hospitals in the province.

Zahid Saeed mentioned that attractive salary package and other benefits are being given to the doctors serving in far-flung areas so that they could work with more dedication and commitment. He also ordered that campaign against polio be expedited in the districts that are prone to this deadly disease, adding that continued efforts are needed to eradicate dengue once and for all.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (Home), secretaries of different departments including Schools Education, Finance, Local Government, Primary Healthcare and officers concerned.