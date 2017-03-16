LAHORE - A police constable was buried at a local graveyard on Wednesday with full honours, one day after he died in the line of duty in the Tibbi City police precincts.

The funeral prayers for Zafar Iqbal were held at the district Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Wednesday. A large number of police officers including the capital city police officer attended the funeral prayers and they paid rich tributes to the officer.

Punjab additional-IG Arif Nawaz, Additional-IG Usman Khattak, Lahore CCPO Muhammad Amin Wains, DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG (Investigation) Choudhry Sultan, SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubashir Mecon, SP CIA Tariq Mastoui, and SP HQR Atif Nazir attended the funeral prayers. Several relatives and family friends of the deceased were also present on this occasion.

A smart group of police presented guard of honour to the martyred officer while some officers laid a wreath on the body on behalf of the police department.

Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains while talking to reporters after the funeral prayers vowed that the killers would be brought to justice very soon. “Our officer died while fighting criminals. We will continue the mission of police martyrs by leaving no stone unturned to protect the lives and properties of the people,” the CCPO added.

The city police chief paid also rich tributes to the martyred officer stating that the brave policemen are the real asset of the department since they fight criminals by putting their lives at risk.

According to a police spokesman, Zafar Iqbal had joined the Punjab police as constable on November 30, 1996. He was a resident of Mughalpura. He has left behind his wife, two daughters and a son to mourn.

Zafar sustained multiple injuries when gunmen fired on a police party during a road near Lady Wallington Hospital on Tuesday. Another constable and a police informer were also wounded in the brutal gun attack.

According to police investigations, two motorcyclists, not identified yet, targeted the police party near Lady Wallington Hospital when the officers were going to raid a hideout in the same locality. Police were conducting raids to arrest the attackers. However, no arrest was made till late Wednesday night.