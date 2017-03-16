LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday overruled objection of the registrar office on a petition challenging eligibility of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and admitted for preliminary hearing.

Syed Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi filed the petition over a statement of CM Shehbaz Sharif allegedly against judges and generals. He maintained that the respondent (CM) had made fun of judiciary and Pak army by demanding their accountability.

The registrar office earlier had objected to the petition over its maintainability. However, the petitioner challenged the registrar office’s objection before the court. The court overruled the objection and admitted for preliminary hearing.

In another petition against written off loan of Rs280 billion, the LHC sought reply from the provincial and federal governments and put off further hearing until March 22. The petitioner had alleged that many key politicians got their loans of billions of rupees as written off.

It was public money but no accountability was held, the petitoner stated and prayed to the court that those who got their loans written off be ordered to return to the national exchequer.