LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed Punjab chief secretary to submit reply in a petition questioning years-long delay in the construction of Bab-i-Pakistan project.

A division bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the order on an intra court appeal filed by Punjab Opposition leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed. The petitioner stated that Bab-i-Pakistan was to be built to commemorate sacrifices of the refugees in 1947 but it was not build for last 27 years.

At this, the bench expressed serious concerns over the delay and asked the chief secretary to explain that why the project’s construction was delayed.

Sheraz Zaka, the counsel for the petitioner, contended that the authorities concerned had changed the master plan while the spirit of the project had also gone wasted. The counsel said the respondents authorities had also not been responding to the court’s notices.

The court adjourned further hearing until April 5. In a separate petition, the LHC admonished Secretary local government for not complying with the court’s orders and observed that should they close down courts if the officers were not willing to obey the court orders.

Justice Atir Mehmood gave these remarks while hearing a contempt petition filed by Arif Malik, a contractor, against the department. The petitioner through his counsel pleaded that despite number of requests, he was not paid dues for the goods he had provided to the department for Sunday bazaars.

Malik’s counsel told the court that he was not paid an amount of more than Rs 10.7 million despite court order for the department. At this, the court summoned Local Government secretary Aslam Kamboh on short notice. After an hour, the secretary appeared and tendered unconditional apology before the court saying that there would be no complaint in future on his part. The court accepted his apology and ordered him to pay the dues of the contractor.

SC asked to bring Haqqani back

An application has been moved to the Supreme Court seeking directions for the government to bring former ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani back to Pakistan through Interpol for his appearance in Memogate case.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party filed the civil miscellaneous application in an already pending petition on the matter before SC Lahore registry on Wednesday. The petitioner said that Hussain Haqqani went to USA in 2012 after the court granted him a one-time permission with directions to him to return to the country within four days. Since then, according to the petitoner, the ambassador could not return and appear before the court for the said case. Khan requested the court to order the government to bring Haqqani back through Interpol and face the charges of sharing national secrets with the world.

Last chance for government!

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday expressed dismay over the lethargic attitude of the state authorities for not submitting reply for more than a year in a petition challenging Neelum, Jhelum surcharge in electricity bills.

The court gave last chance to the government to submit reply and adjourned the proceedings for three weeks. During the hearing, the judge remarked that it was very awful that despite the elapse of one-year, the government did not submit reply regarding Neelum Jehlum surcharge in electricity bills.

A local factory owner had filed the petition and said that the government was charging Neelum Jehlum surcharges which were illegal and unlawful.

The petitioner said that it could charge till 2015 and not beyond it but the government was still charging the said tax through electricity bills.

In addition to this, the lawyers of the government were not coming up with reply due to which the public was suffering, he added.

At this, the court expressed serious concerns and directed to come up with reply on the next hearing at every cost.