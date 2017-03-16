LAHORE - A newly married woman died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house in Samanabad area on Wednesday.

Police identified the lady as Hira Yaqoob, 20, who married to Umar Tanvir just three days ago. Her father told the police that Umar Tanvir killed his daughter over some domestic dispute. The police filed a murder case against the husband on the complaint of Yaqoob and were investigating the death.

The police also detained her husband while the woman’s body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Resident of LDA Colony Samanabad, Umar told the police investigators that the condition of his wife got deteriorated after she took consumed stale food from a food outlet. The lady was rushed to a hospital where she died later.

A police officer said that the hotel owner would also be interrogated in connection with the incident. Further investigations were underway.

BOOTLEGGER ARRESTED

The Shera Kot Police Wednesday arrested a bootlegger and seized 120 liters of locally-made liquor from his possession. The suspect was identified by police as Danial Masih.

A police spokesman said that a police team headed by the Shera Kot SHO conducted a raid on a tip-off, arrested the bootlegger, and recovered the 120 liters liquor from his house. The police filed a criminal case against the accused and were investigating. Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf has announced commendatory certificates for the police team.