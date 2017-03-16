LAHORE - At least nine traffic police officers have been suspended from services over ill-discipline and absence from duty, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed paid a surprise visit to the Traffic Police Lines near Thokar Niaz Baig and expressed his dissatisfaction over the police working. The traffic police chief noticed that some traffic wardens were absent from their duties while most of them were performing their duties in plainclothes rather that wearing uniform. Also, there was no in-charge to command or monitor the police operations at the headquarters.

The CTO took strong notice and suspended 9 traffic wardens from their services. He also issued a show-cause notice the concerned DSP over poor control and lack of supervision. The wardens suspended from services included Senior Traffic Warden Qadeer Bashir, Warden Abdul Rehman, Najaf, Umer Ameen, Lady Traffic Warden Sumaira, Shahnaz, Reader Abbas, Aliya and Duty Officer Asif.

On this occasion, CTO Rai Ejaz Ahmed warned that traffic officers and wardens should perform their duties with the passion to serve public so that the citizens get facilitated. Any traffic warden must be in uniform before joining his duty point, he added.

The CTO further said that strict departmental and disciplinary action would be initiated against the officers on complaints of negligence and ill-discipline.