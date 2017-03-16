LAHORE - A PIA contractual employee died amid a protest over non-payment of wages on Wednesday.

Saqib Shah, resident of Salamatpura GT road Lahore, had been demanding salary from the contractor for the last many days. The deceased had tied his knot a couple of months back and was also among the protestors at Lahore airport a day before his death. He was buried on Wednesday evening in a local graveyard. For last two months, the PIA contractual employees have been staging demonstrations to get their salaries, said sources in the airline.

At present, about 3000 employees are performing duties on daily wages basis in the national airline. But the contractor failed to deliver salaries to the employees on time due to which there is uncertainity among them.

A PIA official seeking anonymity said that there were about 200 such employees who were not paid for since January.

When contacted, a PIA spokesman said that salaries were delayed due to the end of agreement of the contractor.

The PIA has issued amount to the contactor and half of the employees have been paid their salaries while rest of them would be paid within couple of days, the spokesman added.