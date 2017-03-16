LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir inaugurated newly-built block at botanical garden in New Campus on Wednesday.

A ceremony was held at Botanical Garden in which Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Chairperson Department of Botany Prof Dr Firdous-e-Barin, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that the PU administration would take measures to beautify botanical garden and make it one of the most beautiful botanical gardens. “Our university must do research which could serve our community and PU administration should encourage positive activities on campus,” he added.

Dr Firdous-e-Barin gave a detailed briefing on the history, programmes, and research work of the department. Later, the vice-chancellor planted a sapling to launch tree plantation campaign and inaugurated department’s annual sports gala.