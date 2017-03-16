LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif opened the sixth census in Punjab on Wednesday by marking the house count 006 at his Model Town residence.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the census has been launched in 16 districts of Punjab in its first phase. “The importance of the census is undeniable for the perfect utilisation of resources for a better future planning,” he added. Shehbaz further said best arrangements had been made for the first phase of the census, urging the public to cooperate with the staff by providing authentic and correct information.