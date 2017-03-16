LAHORE - The Sir Syed Foundation for Education, a non-political organisation working for the projection of the Sir Syed’s ideology to promote education, has stressed that the purpose of getting education doesn’t mean to get degrees but to become a man of character. “We, through seminars at different educational institutions, will work for creating patriotism and create awareness about history,” said Syed Mehmood Asdullah, great grandson of Sir Syed and the convener of the foundation. The Punjab government has already notified to celebrate 17th October in all colleges to create awareness about the services of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.