LAHORE - State Minister for Education and Professional Training Engr Baleeghur Rehman has called upon religious scholars and seminaries to create awareness among the masses on terrorism which maligns Islam.

Addressing a ceremony at Jamiatul Kher on Wednesday, the minister said terrorism has caused great loss to the country, economy and Islam. “Thousands of innocent people have perished in terrorist attacks in the country,” he added.

“Ulema must expose those who misguide people in the name of Islam and Jihad (holy war) and ask people to beware of such pseudo scholars,” Rehman said, urging the scholars to teach patience, humility and kindness.