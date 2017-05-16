LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed has directed the concerned department to provide all possible facilities at wheat purchase centres and early redressal of complaints about gunny bags.

He was chairing a meeting of administrative secretaries at Civil Secretariat on Monday. The meeting discussed law and order, annual development program, wheat procurement campaign, steps to eradicate dengue and complaints of Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

The chief secretary said that administrative secretaries have been assigned duties in different districts for wheat procurement campaign, adding that there was a need of commitment and dedication to make the campaign a success. He ordered implementing guidelines about dengue in letter and spirit.

He said that all relevant departments should play active role in enhancing awareness about dengue. He directed Secretary Primary Health adopting effective strategy to deal with the deadly disease. He said that anti-dengue activities be expedited in the sensitive districts. He said that record funds have been allocated for health, education, agriculture and housing sector in the ADP. He ordered that all development schemes be completed on time, adding that no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the administrative secretaries to personally review ADP on regular basis so that 100 percent utilization of funds could be ensured. He also ordered early disposal of pension cases and departmental inquiries.

He directed fresh security audit of schools and colleges. He directed all departments to extend full cooperation to Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission for resolving problems of expatriates.