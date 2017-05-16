LAHORE - A judicial magistrate Monday granted judicial remand to four suspects involved in alleged kidney-transplant scandal. The magistrate also remanded for two days another suspect into Federal Investigation Agency’s custody in the said scandal.

As the proceedings commenced, Federal Investigation Agency produced Dr Fawad Mumtaz, Dr Altamash, Umar Draz and Shahzad before the magistrate after completion of their 14-day physical remand. The investigating officer told the magistrate that interrogation from the suspects had been completed and their custody was no more required by the agency. At this, the magistrate sent the suspects to jail on judicial remand with directions to the IO to come up with Challan against them. The magistrate, however, granted two-day physical remand to FIA of Dr Zafar Iqbal.

Bail granted

The Lahore High Court granted protective bail to Javed Gondal, opposition leader and others of Mandi Baha-ud-Din local government. The bench granted protective bail for three days with directions to the petitioners to appear before a trial court. Gondal, who is opposition leader of Mandi Baha-ud-Din local government, and his accomplices had moved to the LHC praying that the chairman of the local government had lodged a false case against them. He said police wanted to arrest them before they could appear before the trial court.

They pleaded the court that they were not criminals; it was the ruling party which was victimizing them. They prayed the court to grant them protective bail so that they could move to the court of original jurisdiction.

PARKING CONTRACT

The Lahore High Court issued notice to Punjab government on a petition challenging allocation of parking contract to a private party at Lahore Airport. Asfandaryar, a local citizen, challenged the parking contact saying that it was given in violation of merit and laws. The men at parking were charging extra amount from the citizens going there and imposing fines of their own will. There was no mechanism. He prayed that NAB be directed to hold inquiry into parking contract and the contract be set aside. At this, the court issued notice to Airport officials and Punjab government.