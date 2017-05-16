LAHORE - Implement media code of conduct in true and letter spirit to ensure quality media content being aired, published on Pakistani televisions and newspapers.

These views were expressed in a seminar on “Quality of Media Content, Role of Regulators, Media Professionals”, for media students, at University of Central Punjab’s School of Media and Communication Studies (SMCS) on Sunday.

The seminar shed light on the incumbent prevailing scenarios and challenges faced to media. The session was attended by leading journalists. The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari participated as a guest of honour while political analyst Salman Abid and Director News Neo TV Muhammad Usman also spoke on the occasion.

Salim Bokhari said that the electronic media of Pakistan was galloping like unleashed horse. “No step is taken by the government to strengthen the media industry.” He commented that no action would be made against Cyril Almedia and all the proceedings were made to delay the issue. Sharing his journalistic journey, Bokhari said that he entered in the field of journalism like a ‘Chota’ (junior worker) of workshop and learned many things with every passing year. He shared the decline in quality of media content started with black laws of Ayub era, which curb media freedom. “Now the media has lost into the TRP race and matter of producing good content is non-issue for media professionals.”

“This decline in media quality is swift, fast and rapidly,” he highlighted.

Controlling the live transmission quality of media on TV is a daunting task, Salim Bokhari held, but print media is still much relevant and better because there is some editor and other gatekeepers to stop, review on media content.

The Nation editor further said that private educational institutions were playing vital role for the grooming and producing talented journalists.

“Media is watchdog of society and it should raise voice to wrongdoings of society. “It is irony of our journalism that we have not made a code of conduct in last seven decades due to non-serious attitude of media owners, government and other stakeholders.” He appreciated and urged young media students and media practictioners to come forward and bring change in journalism.

Addressing the audience, SMCS Dean Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh said that violent content being aired on TV channels disturbed the society. He said prior to training of journalists no one should allow to comment, write on sensitive issues as it is matter of national interest.

He believed that reservations rose by the media professionals and other stakeholders on foreign funded content will be helpful in improvement of better content.

Salman Abid said that around 59.9 per cent population of this country is youngster, and “we can hope that youth will bring change with their ability, honesty, passion and commitment with profession in the future.”

Neo TV Director News Muhammad Usman emphasised that training workshops and sessions should be held for media students. He held that the electronic media itself pushed the viewers and audience to this level by playing and airing dramatise crime show and news and make it entertainment for them.

He suggested making the prior experience of newsroom mandatory for the electronic media so that they (media men) are aware of the prerequisites of the news.

The speakers, on the occasion, covered different aspects including importance of media content, gatekeepers influence on media, media’s owners’ ideology, media professionals and responsibility, efficacy of media regulators in broadcasting/publishing, media content produce in the wake of Television Rating Point (TRP) and responsible media in the wake of national interest.

On the occasion, Dr Shafiq Jhulandry, Abid Ali Butt, Fahad Anees, Rabail Niaz, Ahmed Sheikh, faculty members, and large number of media scholars were also present.