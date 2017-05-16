LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) chief Samiul Haq has criticised the government “for abandoning Kashmir policy.”

He was talking to the media after presiding over JUI-S shoora meeting here on Monday. Haq was in Lahore on a two-day visit which concluded yesterday.

On Sunday, he addressed the Pakistan Defense Council meeting on Kashmir. He is serving as chairman of the body which represents more than a dozen parties.

“Dagger is being pushed in the movement of freedom struggle through friendship with India and back channel diplomacy. America, India and their allies want to harm CPEC. “We are struggling to stabilise Pakistan. It is need of the hour to make efforts for protection of Pakistan’s ideology. We have to unite for Islam.” he added.

He also called house arrest of Hafiz Saeed “unfortunate”, linking the detention with Indian pressure. “Hafiz Saeed announced to dedicate 2017 for Kashmir and he was arrested after this announcement to please Modi. Contempt of courts was committed by detaining him.”

Samiul Haq urged Islamabad not to distort face of seminaries, to please Europe and America.

He also announced to arrange big seminars, conferences and conventions in different cities of Pakistan to raise awareness on Kashmir issue. A convention will be arranged on June 11th in Islamabad and more programmes will be held in Quetta and Peshawar after Ramazan, he declared.