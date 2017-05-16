LAHORE - Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Lahore High Court Bar Association Monday announced that they would hold ‘All Pakistan Representative Convention’ on May 20 regarding their movement for resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Supreme verdict in panama leaks case.

In a press statement issued by the Lahore High Court Bar Association, the bar said that “Resignation of Prime Minister in Panama case, Role of Bar Association and Future Strategy,” would be the topic. The convention would be held at 10:00 am at Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

On May 5, Pakistan Bar Council, top regulatory body of the legal fraternity, held a representative convention in Islamabad and rejected demand of immediate resignation of the PM saying that it might derail the democratic system.

However, the SCBA and LHCBA opposed the Islamabad’s convention. Both the bars remained stick to their earlier stance of PM’s resignation over Panama verdict of the SC. Lahore High Court Bar Association is the first bar to demand resignation of the PM and SCBA also joined it. The representatives of both bars said that the PM had lost justification to remain in office after the SC’s verdict. The bar leaders said that stooges of the government had been conspiring to sabotage the convention.

However, they said, the bar would foil every attempt of the government and the convention would be held at any cost. And the prime minister would have to step down, they added.

The leaders alleged that the government had been trying to buy loyalties of the bar association through its stooges in the bar.

On other hand, PML-N Lawyers’ Forum said they were holding negotiations with bar associations. However, it stated that it honoured the Islamabad convention and would also respect the LHCBA’s convention.