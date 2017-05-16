LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has stressed the need of joint efforts to eradicate polio and other vaccine preventable diseases from the country.

Talking to the media after inaugurating five-day anti polio campaign at Children’s Hospital on Monday, he said that polio virus circulating in Punjab was not indigenous. As such, he said, it was responsibility of other provinces to launch extensive campaigns on the pattern of Punjab.

Dean Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathor, Chief Executive Health Lahore Dr Saeed Ghuman, representatives of WHO and UNICEF, doctors, nurses and children along with their parents were also present. Punjab remained polio free during 2016. However, one case has been reported in the current year. Five day campaign will conclude on May 19.

During five days anti-polio campaign, as many as 18.6 million children of below five years of age would be administered polio drops. As many as 45584 polio teams have been established for administering polio vaccine. These teams included 38699 mobile, 4480 at hospitals and 2405 teams at entry/exit points for administering polio drops to children coming from other provinces.

Kh Imran Nazir said that security has been provided to the teams in sensitive and tribal areas. Moreover, Chief Secretary and IG Punjab have directed high alert and enhanced police patrolling during the campaign. He appealed the parents to ensure administering polio drops to their children.

He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams coming to their homes for a healthy future of their children. If mobile teams did not visit, parents can get their children vaccinated from a nearby immunization centre or from a hospital, he said.

Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathor said that presence of a single polio case in any corner of the world would be a threat to all the children.