LAHORE - The Punjab AIDS Control Program and Akhuwat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for provision of free healthcare services to transgenders at Fountain House on Monday.

The Akhuwat Khawaja Sara Rehabilitation Program provides free healthcare services and monthly stipend to transgenders at Fountain House. As part of the agreement, the PACP will set up treatment and counseling facility where free tests for Hepatitis B, C, Syphilis, STIs, vaccination of Hepatitis B and treatment of Hepatitis C will be provided.

Akhuwat Executive Director Dr Amjad Saqib said: “The Akhuwat Khawaja Sara Rehabilitation Program is catering to trangenders of over 50 age group, providing them medical services and stipends. The Punjab AIDS Control Program has come forward for a great cause and we hope that joint efforts will help alleviate the sufferings of these poorest of the poor.”

PACP Program Director and Additional Secretary (Admin) Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Adnan Zafar, said: “The PACP has been trying to reach out to marginalised communities. Akhuwat Khawaja Sara Rehab Program has done great services and we hope if team up, we can bring more people and provide them with medical and healthcare support.”

As part of the Program, all transgenders of 50 plus gather at Fountain House where on voluntary basis, they are provided counseling medical services and stipends.

Director Punjab Welfare Trust for Disabled Dr Izhar Hashmi, MS Fountain House Dr Imran Murtaza and Chief Psychologist PACP Faiza Nayyer attended the ceremony.