LAHORE - At least 142 places have been identified as vulnerable to terror attacks in Lahore, where police would readjust traffic movement to secure installations and other important facilities.

The traffic police department is giving final touches to a “special plan” to restrict the movement of general traffic in some areas while providing alternative routes to the road users.

Many important buildings, key government installations, courts, schools, police headquarters, and leading shopping malls have been marked as possible targets of terrorist attacks in the metropolis. In Lahore, police and district administration are frequently asked to ensure foolproof security around such facilities.

The latest security measures are being taken in the light of the input given by intelligence and security agencies to secure important locations.

The move comes days after terrorists hit convoy carrying country’s top lawmaker Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in the restive Balochistan province. Friday’s bombing in the Mastung district left at least 28 people dead and 40 others wounded. Security was heightened across Lahore in the wake of Mastung blast.

Lahore’s chief traffic officer Rai Ijaz Ahmed told The Nation on Monday that his department was working to revise the movement of vehicular traffic in many parts of the metropolis. “We are going to revise the traffic (movement) plan around 142 vulnerable places because of security reasons. Our traffic officers are working with some other departments to finalise the plan.”

According to the officer, this exercise will help police secure key installations and ensure safe passage for the convoys carrying important individuals on city roads. As per the plan, top judges, senior officers, and high-profile personalities will also be provided safe passage during their movement in town.

Experts say unprecedented growth in two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the big cities has left the government with no other option except to create a state-of-art traffic control and management system.Since militants are using multiple methods to carry out attacks like car bombings, the authorities are working to secure maximum places by taking unprecedented security measures.

The top traffic officer further said that the department divided the metropolis into more than 500 beats from the previous 290 beats earlier this month. Senior officers will be responsible for regulating the flow of traffic at 34 important points round-the-clock, the CTO added.

“We have also noticed sever traffic problems in the housing societies developed in recent years. Most of these gated communities are located in suburb of Lahore. Such places are also included in the mega traffic management plan to facilitate motorists,” Ijaz explained.

City traffic police this year introduced multiple initiatives to provide smart solutions to the general public with about traffic related issues. The department is also working to launch electronic ticketing system to replace manual challan books in the provincial metropolis.

Under the e-challaning mechanism, traffic officers will issue tickets to violators digitally. The motorists will be able to pay the fine amount by using multiple electronic sources including credit cards, ATM cards, and mobile phone cards.

The latest initiative is part of the overall police upgrading in provincial capital. Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif last year approved the multi-billion safe city project for six big cities of the province including Lahore. In future, the traffic control and management system will be linked to the integrated command, control, and communication system.

On the other hand, the police and other law enforcement agencies are directed to intensify security across the metropolis. In the wake of terror threats, police are also conducting security sweep involving door-to-door searches to hunt down suspected criminals and terrorists on a daily basis in the city.