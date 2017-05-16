LAHORE - Pakistan is successfully transforming governance in almost all fields and services through smart applications. Dr Umar Saif, Vice Chancellor of Information Technology University (ITU) and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) said while addressing Center for Effective Global Action (CEGA) at University of California, Berkeley. He said that the smart governance has ensured transparency, eliminating the unnecessary delays, providing services within stipulated time abandoning the centuries old practices and framing new laws, introducing ecosystem, stopping pilferages of revenues and strengthening the economy. Dr Saif highlighted the performance oriented Apps including eVaccs, eLearn, School monitoring and Dengue prevention, which brought amazing results and increased the coverage area of polio drops administration, improved attendance of students and teachers.

and eliminated the dengue through effective surveillance.

Dr Saif added that smart applications have brought dramatic and revolutionary changes in the government functions, enabling advances in data collection and its use by the public sector, providing online solutions to the citizens and improving State efficiency and accountability.

He also spoke about the future of Smart Government; developing government-scale ICTs for public sector accountability, connecting citizens and strengthening services. He urged the challenging academics to build scalable systems for evaluations of “GovTech” and “CivicTech”.

The PITB and University of California, Berkeley will exchange the feedback and smart governance practices while the participants expressed keen interests in PITB’s innovative applications and desired replicas with necessary training for their respective countries.