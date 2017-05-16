LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the PML-N government in Pakistan has given solid economic shape to Pak-China friendship at the large scale.

“[The] China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has ushered in a new era of Pak-China relations, as the impacts of this project are durable and permanent. We shall also give the legacy of a better future to our future generations in shape of CPEC,” the chief minister said this while speaking to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua in Beijing on Monday.

He added that the officials of China and Pakistan are working as a team to move forwards the CPEC project; and with better understanding, both the countries have accelerated the CPEC. “Quite a number of projects are near completion under the CPEC, and these projects would play an important role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that the enemy was conspiring against the CPEC, “but it would never be allowed to succeed”.

Hailing the One Belt One Road as a historic project of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the CM stated that this initiative is a hope of peace, prosperity and development. “We fully support this wonderful vision.”

Separately, CM Shehbaz held meetings with heads of Chinese investment companies in the Chinese capital.

Highlighting best facilities and conducive environment provided to the Chinese investors in Pakistan, Shehbaz urged the business groups to fully invest in Punjab to take benefit from the opportunities.

He told the heads of China’s investment companies that vast prospects are available for investment in different sectors in the Punjab. “The growing collaboration between Punjab and Chinese companies is a source of extension in economic cooperation between Pakistan and China,” he added.

A delegation of renowned Beijing-based company, led by its company president Ding Jian Wei, met CM Shehbaz and showed its interest to invest in Punjab’s housing sector.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that the Punjab government has been efficiently extending the composite agenda of public welfare. “The feeling of own roof gives a sense of protection to the people.”

He told the Chinese that the Punjab government had started Aashiyana Scheme which got tremendous response. “There is a strong need for constructing low income houses in the province, for which the Punjab government has planned a programme of providing houses to low income strata. We would be happy if the Chinese company invests in this sector which would directly benefit the common man,” he added.

On this occasion, the head of Chinese delegation said that they were also desirous of investment in the project of construction of low cost houses; and in this regard, partnership with the Punjab government would be extended.

Shehbaz supervises wheat

procurement from Bejing

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the laxity shown by the Food Department and other responsible persons with regard to stay order of the court about distribution of gunny bags in the wheat growers is intolerable.

“It is the duty of the administration in Punjab as well as Food Department to work day and night to remove the shortage of distribution of gunny bags,” he said while addressing a meeting from Beijing through video link.

“I am supervising this matter while sitting in China and protesting interests of the farmers but you in the country failed to act properly,” he posed.

He directed that fair distribution of gunny bags in the farmers be ensured at every cost.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Bilal Yasin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, adviser Umer Saif, chief secretary and other officials attended the meeting from Lahore, while several others participated in the meeting from Multan, Khanewal and Islamabad through video link.

Congratulation Green Shirts!

CM Shehbaz has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning test series against West Indies on their home ground for the first time.

In a message, the chief minister said that winning of test series against West Indies on their home ground is a result of hard work and wonderful play of Pakistani players. “Pakistani players have written history by exhibiting wonderful teamwork in the sports ground, and have achieved historic victory in every sphere by outclassing the West Indies team.”

He added that Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan made their last test match memorable by winning the test series against West Indies.

Grief over Muneeba’s death

CM Shehbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Presidential Award Winner Na’at Khawan Muneeba Sheikh. In his message of condolence, he prayed for the departed soul in peace and the bereaved family.