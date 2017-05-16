LAHORE - Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains coupled with gusty winds for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions) and at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Multan, Sahiwal, D G Khan, Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions. According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country including Lahore on Monday. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, D G Khan, Quetta, Kalat divisions, FATA and Kashmir.

Dadu and Larkana remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 47 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Bahawalnagar and Sukkur was recorded 46C, Jacobabad, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar and Rahim Yar Khan 45C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 41C and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 33 per cent.